Davos: Karnataka CM to hold talks with 18 business tycoons during WEF meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he would interact with at least 18 global business leaders during his Davos tour to participate in the (WEF) annual meeting on May 23 and 24.

Bommai also said the eight ministers for administering eight different Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike zones will be finalised tonight.

Speaking to reporters after returning from Delhi, Bommai said he would leave for Davos in Switzerland on Sunday and will be back on May 26.

He added that Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, IT-BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and senior officials will also join him in the trip.

Bommai said he would participate in two main sessions on environment and economy.

Speaking about seeking investment for Karnataka, the Chief Minister said, "We will have an interaction with the 17 to 18 business leaders from different nations at the Karnataka pavilion. Since we are organising 'Invest Karnataka', a global investors' meet in November this year, in this regard we are holding the discussion with them."



To a query on how much investment is expected, he said he will get to know only after going there.

Regarding appointment of ministers for eight BBMP zones for overseeing the administration of Bengaluru, Bommai said, "The names will be finalised tonight."



When asked about his Delhi trip, the Chief Minister said he had discussions regarding the Rajya Sabha and legislative council elections.

"We have sent the recommendations of the core committee meeting (to the party high command)," Bommai said.

To a query, Bommai said the list of the candidates for the legislative council will be out by Sunday.

On the possibility of a third candidate from the party for Rajya Sabha, Bommai said there is time till May 30 as first the selection of candidates for the legislative council would be done.

Regarding former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's allegation that the BJP is the most corrupt party, Bommai said Kumaraswamy had ruled the state in the past.

Had he ruled better, then he would not have been in a position where he is in now, the CM said, adding that people know who is corrupt and who is not, and in whose tenure development work took place.

