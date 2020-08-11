Indian nationals carrying valid visa can travel to UAE: Indian Ambassador

-
Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor said that Indian nationals carrying any type of valid UAE visa can now travel to the country.
"Very pleased to see the @MoCA_GoI notification this evening as per which both Indian & UAE airlines can now carry any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa from India to UAE! @IndembAbuDhabi @cgidubai @MoFAICUAE," Kapoor tweeted.
Flight operations between India and UAE had been shut for about five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ticket bookings for flights from UAE to 18 destinations in India from August 16 to 31 will open on Tuesday at 10 am (local time).
Previously, only residency visa holders were allowed to travel to the country on flights being operated as part of India's repatriation mission called Vande Bharat, The Khaleej Times reported.
