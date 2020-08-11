Raj govt to provide free foodgrains till Nov under food security scheme

The on Monday announced it will provide free to beneficiariers under the Food Security Scheme (NFSA) till November.

Chief Minister said the benificiaries will be given five kg of wheat per person and one kg of gram per family under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as well as the NFSA.

He took the decision during a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the state, an official statement said.

Gehlot instructed officials to ensure proper monitoring of the distribution process and said that in the present circumstances it is very important for the poor to get ration on time.

The chief minister appealed to the people to be more vigilant against the coronavirus infection during the period of continuous rains and seasonal diseases in the state.

