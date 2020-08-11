JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top Headlines: Economic crisis, RIL-Aramco deal, import curbs, and more
Business Standard

Raj govt to provide free foodgrains till Nov under food security scheme

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the benificiaries will be given five kg of wheat per person and one kg of gram per family under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as well as the NFSA

Topics
Rajasthan government | Ashok Gehlot | Foodgrains

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media outisde Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Friday.

The Rajasthan government on Monday announced it will provide free foodgrains to beneficiariers under the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) till November.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the benificiaries will be given five kg of wheat per person and one kg of gram per family under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as well as the NFSA.

He took the decision during a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the state, an official statement said.

Gehlot instructed officials to ensure proper monitoring of the distribution process and said that in the present circumstances it is very important for the poor to get ration on time.

The chief minister appealed to the people to be more vigilant against the coronavirus infection during the period of continuous rains and seasonal diseases in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 07:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU