Indian naval ship with Covid-19 essentials dispatched to Lakshadweep

Sustaining its efforts in the fight



against COVID-19, Indian Navy is continuing with its mission of " Express" in order to render support to the administration of the Union Territory of

A Defence release said 41 cylinders (collected from the islands) were refilled and embarked onboard Indian Navy hired vessel, Meghna here for onward delivery to the and Minicoy Islands.

The operations are being progressed under the supervision of the Naval Officer-in-Charge at under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Naval Command in coordination with the Lakshadweep administration.

The vessel is expected to reach the islands by today or tomorrow and would again carry back empty cylinders on its return voyage.

This is in pursuant to the Government of India and the Indian Navy's efforts to provide sustained supply of Oxygen to the islands, the release said.

According to sources, over two thousand cases have been reported from the islands.

Earlier, INS Sharda, had undertaken transfer of essential medical supplies to the various islands of Lakshadweep, including Oxygen cylinders, RADT kits, PPE, masks and other items to fight the COVID 19 pandemic.

In addition, the Southern Naval Command has also started Battle Field Nursing Assistant (BFNA) training for preparing non-medical personnel to assist the medical staff in case the cases surge overwhelmingly.

A defence spokesman said 80 personnel are being trained every week to meet the urgent requirements of the Navy and civil administration.

