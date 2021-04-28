Former Maharashtra minister, Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of Covid

-
Former Maharashtra minister and
senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad died of COVID-19 infection here on Wednesday, party sources said.
He was 81.
The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, the sources added.
Eknath Gaikwad had also served as the president of the Mumbai Congress.
Describing Gaikwad as a "father-like figure and mentor", Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the death was "quite saddening".
"Congress party and I have suffered immense loss. Short of words. Tributes!" Sawant tweeted.
