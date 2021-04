Chief of Defence Staff on two-day visit to Southern Naval Command

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin



Rawat has arrived at the Southern Naval Command here for a two-day visit during which he will review the progress of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier being constructed at the Cochin Shipyard, a Defence spokesman said on Sunday.

This is his first visit to this southern port city after taking over as Chief of Defence Staff, he said.

General Rawat, who arrived on Saturday evening, would visit various professional training schools and witness the Damage Control Training Facility at the naval base before returning on Monday evening, he said.

"He is scheduled to review the training infrastructure at Southern Naval Command, which is the Training Command of the The General is scheduled to visit the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi and review its progress," the spokesman said in a release.

He would also be apprised of the environmental initiatives undertaken by the Command, it said.

