Indian Navy delivers 15 tonnes of aid to Cambodia for flood relief

As a part of the ongoing Mission Sagar-III, India on Wednesday delivered 15 tonnes of flood relief material to

Indian Naval Ship Kiltan with 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) stores had arrived at Sihanoukville Port in on Tuesday.

"Guided by PM @narendramodi vision of #SAGAR Security and Growth for All in the Region, India donated 15 tonnes of flood relief #HADR material to ppl. Brought by #INS Kiltan, H.E Same on received on behalf of PM Hun Sen and Govt of Cambodia," the Embassy said.

The relief material has been handed over to Cambodia's Disaster Management Committee (NDMC).

India and Cambodia share strong cultural ties. The relations have reinforced in recent years due to increasing engagements in all sectors. The current visit seeks to fortify the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and contribute towards security and stability in the region, as per an official statement.

The Mission Sagar-III is part of India's HADR assistance to friendly foreign countries during the ongoing pandemic. This mission is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. It also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.

On December 25, Kiltan had reached NhaRong Port, Ho Chi Minh City under Mission Sagar-III with 15 tonnes of HADR stores for flood-affected people of Central Vietnam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)