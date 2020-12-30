Indian Navy delivers 15 tonnes of aid to Cambodia for flood relief

-
ALSO READ
Sagar Cements surges 8%, hits 52-week high on robust Q2 results
Two-day coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach concludes today
Devyani Khobragade appointed India's next Ambassador to Cambodia
Cambodia denies new speculation about Chinese base, says its planned infra
Chinese foreign minister begins Southeast Asian tour in Cambodia, sign FTA
-
As a part of the ongoing Mission Sagar-III, India on Wednesday delivered 15 tonnes of flood relief material to Cambodia.
Indian Naval Ship Kiltan with 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) stores had arrived at Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia on Tuesday.
"Guided by PM @narendramodi vision of #SAGAR Security and Growth for All in the Region, India donated 15 tonnes of flood relief #HADR material to Cambodia ppl. Brought by #INS Kiltan, H.E Same on received on behalf of PM Hun Sen and Govt of Cambodia," the Embassy said.
The relief material has been handed over to Cambodia's National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC).
India and Cambodia share strong cultural ties. The relations have reinforced in recent years due to increasing engagements in all sectors. The current visit seeks to fortify the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and contribute towards security and stability in the region, as per an official statement.
The Mission Sagar-III is part of India's HADR assistance to friendly foreign countries during the ongoing pandemic. This mission is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. It also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.
On December 25, Kiltan had reached NhaRong Port, Ho Chi Minh City under Mission Sagar-III with 15 tonnes of HADR stores for flood-affected people of Central Vietnam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU