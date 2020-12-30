Gurugram police stations to have women help desks within two weeks

To help distressed women in Gurugram, women help desks will be set up in all the police stations in the district within the next two weeks. They will operate from a separate room in the police stations.

According to a senior police official, with the operationalisation of women help desks, the complainant women will not be forced to sit for long in the police station for registering their complaint.

For the last several years special emphasis has been laid on women's safety for which three women police stations have been established in the district.

The 'Durga Shakti' Rapid Action Team has also been formed for the safety of women.

The police official informed that the women complainants can directly approach the help desks and their grievance would be addressed at the earliest.

Counselling would also be provided to the women complainants.

Apart from this, 'Durga Shakti' teams will be present at schools and colleges. The police will also tighten security at multiple public places, especially near coaching institutes, colleges, MG Road and Old DLF area since a large number of molestation cases have been reported from these locations.

"In the coming year the police department would undertake action to begin women help desks at all the police stations in The police would put in efforts for the safety of women and children across the district," said Police Commissioner K. K. Rao.

--IANS

str/khz/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)