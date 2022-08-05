JUST IN
Indian Navy inks pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre on data sharing
Yechury writes to EC flagging concerns over voter ID-Aadhaar linking
Bajrang Punia defends men's 65kg gold, Anshu Malik bags silver on birthday
CBI summons Bengal TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
Piped cooking gas price hiked Rs 2.63 per unit; rates up 70% in 1 year
Covid like at-home test kit unlikely to be effective for monkeypox : Report
Unfortunate that people 'blindly aping' glamourised way of life: CJI Ramana
Out of the box ideas needed to unclog jails, cut criminal cases burden: SC
Ramlila committees in Delhi to pay less rent for venues: BJP leaders
Red Fort, areas in vicinity declared 'no kite flying zone' ahead of I-Day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Yechury writes to EC flagging concerns over voter ID-Aadhaar linking
Business Standard

Indian Navy inks pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre on data sharing

"The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the SAC and the Indian Navy to further meaningful interactions and professional exchanges in the future," said an official.

Topics
Indian Navy | ISRO | Ahmedabad

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

The Indian Navy on Friday inked a pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad on data sharing and cooperation on satellite-based naval applications.

Navy officials said both the organisations will have a common platform of mutual cooperation, wherein the scientific advancements by the SAC would be synergised into the Indian Navy's efforts to protect the country's maritime interests.

"The broad area of cooperation includes sharing of observational data, exploitation of SAC's weather products and processing of satellite data towards the development of new tools as well as calibration and validation of ocean models.

"The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the SAC and the Indian Navy to further meaningful interactions and professional exchanges in the future," said an official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Indian Navy

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 23:46 IST

`
.