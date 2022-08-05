Indian Navy inks pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre on data sharing

-
ALSO READ
Nearly 60 startups register with ISRO since opening of Indian space sector
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
ISRO to kick off launch mission in 2022 with PSLV-C52 on Feb 14
Countdown for Isro's first launch mission of 2022 commences
Isro earns $279 million in foreign exchange through satellite launches
-
The Indian Navy on Friday inked a pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad on data sharing and cooperation on satellite-based naval applications.
Navy officials said both the organisations will have a common platform of mutual cooperation, wherein the scientific advancements by the SAC would be synergised into the Indian Navy's efforts to protect the country's maritime interests.
"The broad area of cooperation includes sharing of observational data, exploitation of SAC's weather products and processing of satellite data towards the development of new tools as well as calibration and validation of ocean models.
"The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the SAC and the Indian Navy to further meaningful interactions and professional exchanges in the future," said an official.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 23:46 IST