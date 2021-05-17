Indian Navy sends ships to rescue 273 people stranded near Bombay High

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Moving in elite company, Indian Navy grapples with serious shortfalls
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Malabar 2020 drill in pics: US supercarrier Nimitz joins INS Vikramaditya
In pics: Mazagon Dock commissioned Submarine INS Karanj into Indian Navy
-
Sparking huge concerns, at least 273 persons have been stranded on a drifting barge near the Heera Oilfields at Bombay High Field, around 175 kms from Mumbai, an official said here on Monday.
Following an SOS from the Barge P305 which is adrift near the oilfields with the crew and passengers on board, the Indian Navy has despatched two ships INS Kochi and INS Talwar to render assistance.The ships are expected to reach the venue by late afternoon, and other ships and aircraft also being prepared to go there for a search and rescue operation in the region clobbered by the passing Cyclone Tauktae.
The critical assets of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's Bombay High Fields are falling in the direct path of the raging Cyclone Tauktae, now swirling towards the south Gujarat coast, after wreaking huge havoc in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
04 crew members winched by helo & rescued safely.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 17, 2021
Rough seas #TauktaeCyclone, had resulted in flooding of the vessel’s machinery compartments rendering it without propulsion & power supply & the left over crew without any support & rescue options by sea (2/2)@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Vr2F4VEB7f
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU