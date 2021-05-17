Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Airport to be shut from 11 am to 2 pm due to alert

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae: No Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too
Cyclone Tauktae: Maha to ensure proper oxygen, power in Covid hospitals
Tauktae: Very heavy rains likely in parts of Konkan, Mumbai on May 10
Karnataka: Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in Malnad districts; 4 dead
Cyclone Tauktae to hit coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon today: IMD
-
The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended from 11 am till 2 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, the private airport has notified.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tuaktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.
The operations at Mumbai Airport need to be closed from 11 am local time to 2 pm local time of May 17, CSMIA said in a notification.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU