Mumbai airport to shut for three hours Monday after alert for cyclone

Mumbai’s airport will suspend operations for three hours, from 11 am to 2 pm, on Monday after a cyclone warning.
A SpiceJet flight from Chennai was diverted to Surat this morning because of bad weather. Cyclone Tauktae has been categorised as "extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is passing over 160 km south west of Mumbai as it heads towards Gujarat.
Authorities in Mumbai have moved hundreds of Covid-19 patients to other facilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his senior government officials to ensure “maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health and drinking water,” according to a May 15 statement from Press Information Bureau.
