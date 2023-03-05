JUST IN
Airfares on Holi high: Travel firms witness a rise in advance bookings
UDP, PDF extends support to Conrad Sangma's NPP to form govt in Meghalaya
Study suggests scientists may use AI to detect heart disease in individuals
600,000 youths extended support to become entrepreneurs in J&K: LG
Fire from Brahmapuram waste plant under control, thick smoke persists
Ola, Uber may book ride to court over ban on bike service in Delhi
If everybody saying same thing then it can't be lie: Vinesh Phogat on WFI
Tamil Nadu health dept to hold 1,000 fever camps on Mar 10 as cases rise
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sounds bugle for elections in Chhattisgarh
Odisha CM inaugurates economic corridor on Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Car rally with unique themes organized ahead of International Women's Day
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos; hits target with precision

Indian Navy successfully test-fired the BrahMos missile launched from a warship in the Arabian Sea, an official said, adding the missile managed to hit its target with precision

Topics
Indian Navy | BrahMos

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired the BrahMos missile launched from a warship in the Arabian Sea, an official said, adding the missile managed to hit its target with precision.

The BrahMos was fired from a Kolkata class guided missile destroyer warship on Sunday evening.

The Defence Ministry said the missile is equipped with an indigenous booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The Navy said that the BrahMos missile strengthens India's commitment towards 'Atmanirbhartra' (self-reliance).

Earlier, the Indian Air Force had also successfully tested the BrahMos missile from the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft.

The missile was test-fired in December last year.

The Air Force has said that the air-launched missile can hit targets within a range of around 400 km.

--IANS

gcb/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Navy

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 23:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU