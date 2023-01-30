JUST IN
Congress takes 'DDLJ' jibe at Centre over its stand on Chinese incursions
Business Standard

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740

Topics
Coronavirus | public health | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg

India saw a single-day rise of 80 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,848, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity stands at 0.08 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,131, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 11:29 IST

