Indian travellers prefer unique destinations in 2019, says study

With 2019 round the corner, Goreme in Turkey has topped the bucket list of followed by Kiev in Ukraine, a report has revealed.

According to a Booking.com report almost half of the said their main motivation for travelling in 2019 is to escape from normal life (47 per cent).

In 2019, over two-thirds of would like to do something unique, including visiting a destination that none of their friends have been to (68 per cent) while over a quarter of them said they prefer unique and quirky accommodation (27 per cent) over more traditional places, it added.

Doha in Qatar featured at number three position of Indian travellers' list for 2019, followed by Pokhara in Nepal, Gili Trawangan in Indonesia, Mirissa in Sri Lanka, Thimphu in Bhutan, Ubud in Indonesia, Hanoi in Vietnam and Katunayake in Sri Lanka.

Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of 21,500 adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months or plan to take a trip in the next 12 months from countries including 1,000 each from Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, Brazil, India, US, UK Russia, Indonesia, Colombia and South Korea.

It was done among 500 each respondents from Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Hong Kong, Croatia, Taiwan, Mexico, Netherlands, Sweden, Singapore and Israel.

While, globally travellers' number one choice is Wadi Rum in Jordan followed by Samarkand in Uzbekistan, Bacalar in Mexico, Ouarzazate in Morocco, Mestia in Georgia, Palomino in Colombia, Kigali in Rwanda, Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, Ksamil in Albania and Nusa Penida in Indonesia.