SC to hear Ram Mandir case on Jan 4, may form three-judge Bench for appeals

The Bench is likely to constitute a three-judge Bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court judgement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case for hearing on January 4.

The matter is listed before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul.

The Bench is likely to constitute a three-judge Bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

First Published: Mon, December 24 2018. 19:40 IST

