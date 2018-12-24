SC to hear Ram Mandir case on Jan 4, may form three-judge Bench for appeals

-
The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case for hearing on January 4.
The matter is listed before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul.ALSO READ: BJP wants daily hearing in Ram temple case
The Bench is likely to constitute a three-judge Bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.ALSO READ: Ayodhya case: SC declines early hearing of pleas, says order already passed
