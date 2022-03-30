Indian workforce seek medical insurance, child care post-Covid: Report

Post-Covid, the rising workforce in India is now looking for additional benefits such as for themselves and their families, along with perks such as creche services for child care, a new report showed on Wednesday.

While 37 per cent Indians are motivated by career progression, more than 50 per cent respondents plan to switch jobs within the next three months, according to the report by apna.co, India's largest professional networking platform.

Four out of 5 professionals wish to continue in the same job profile and on average, candidates are applying for at least five jobs in a month as India reopened after the third Covid wave.

"The rising workforce is the backbone of any business today and it is important for organisations to ensure their growth," said Karna Chokshi, Chief Operating Officer, apna.co.

More than 50 per cent are active job searchers on jobs platforms, 22 per cent of the respondents keep searching for jobs all the time while 30 per cent search once every alternate month.

In reference to the key triggers for searching for a new job, around 74 per cent users said that they desire a higher salary.

While the professionals in Tier I cities are more aspirational while searching for a job, tier II users are largely driven by higher salaries.

"Respondents looking for career progression as the main motivation, however, are still open to gaining a different job as money continues to be the primary motivator," said the report.

Data entry and back office work emerged as the top two preferred areas when asked about job category preference.

In comparison to men, more women are looking for a remote job with lesser commute time being the primary motivator that can provide flexible working hours.

Online job search has also increased in the last two years due to the pandemic and is rapidly being adopted by users across the country, the findings showed.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)