India to get record number of new doctors in coming 10 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country is going to get a record number of new doctors in the coming 10 years.
His remarks came after he inaugurated the KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in the Bhuj district of Gujarat via video conferencing.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi said, "Hospital in Bhuj will make good quality healthcare accessible to people at affordable price. Two decades ago, there were only nine medical colleges in Gujarat with only 1,100 seats. Today we have more than 36 medical colleges with 6,000 seats."
The Prime Minister also assured that India will get a record number of doctors in the coming ten years for better health facilities. "Whether it is the goal of building medical colleges in every district of the country or efforts to make medical education accessible to all, the country is going to get a record number of new doctors in the coming 10 years," PM Modi said.
Further, he described the meaning of 'better health facilities' and said that they are not restricted only to the treatment of diseases.
"Better health facilities are not just limited to the treatment of diseases, they also promote social justice. When a poor get access to the cheap and best treatment, his faith in the system gets stronger," PM Modi stated.
The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj. This is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch and is a 200 bedded hospital, according to PMO.
"It provides super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology (Cathlab), Cardiothoracic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory, radiology etc," PMO said.
Further, the PMO said that the hospital makes medical super speciality services easily accessible for the people of the region, at an affordable price.
