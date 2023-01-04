IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing in Kolkata; no injuries

-
IndiGo on Wednesday said one of its Airbus A321 aircraft suffered a tail strike while landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.
The incident took place on Monday as the aircraft, with flight number 6E1859, was coming to Kolkata from Dhaka.
"The aircraft was declared grounded at Kolkata for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail," IndiGo said in a statement.
No injuries, however, were reported, the airlines said.
There were 173 passengers on board the flight at the time of the incident, sources at the Kolkata airport said.
A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 18:38 IST
