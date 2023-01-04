JUST IN
Urban India leaves rural way behind as vaccinations surge 44% nationwide
Business Standard

IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing in Kolkata; no injuries

There were 173 passengers on board the flight at the time of the incident, sources at the Kolkata airport said

Topics
IndiGo

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

indigo, flights, aircraft, aviation
No injuries, however, were reported, the airlines said

IndiGo on Wednesday said one of its Airbus A321 aircraft suffered a tail strike while landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

The incident took place on Monday as the aircraft, with flight number 6E1859, was coming to Kolkata from Dhaka.

"The aircraft was declared grounded at Kolkata for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail," IndiGo said in a statement.

No injuries, however, were reported, the airlines said.

There were 173 passengers on board the flight at the time of the incident, sources at the Kolkata airport said.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 18:38 IST

