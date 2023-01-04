JUST IN
Male passenger who urinated on woman banned by Air India for a month
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-up: Report
Leopard spotted in Greater Noida Society, rescue operation underway
Cold conditions prevail in parts of Rajasthan, dense fog envelops state
Nadella advocates tech for inclusivity; says Microsoft committed to India
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category as AQI reaches 353: SAFAR
Man urinates on woman passenger onboard Air India flight, DGCA seeks report
No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM
LIVE: Rishabh Pant to be air lifted to Mumbai for treatment, says BCCI
AAP 'making politically motivated' statements in Kanjhawala case: BJP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
TN civil supplies seized 1,991 quintals of smuggled PDS rice,200 arrested
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery, says BCCI

Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, have a severely bruised back along with injuries on his knee and ankle

Topics
Rishabh Pant | BCCI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

Star India batter Rishabh Pant is all set to "undergo surgery for ligament tears", the BCCI stated on Wednesday, effectively ruling him out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period.

Pant has been airlifted from a Dehradun hospital to Mumbai where he will undergo extensive treatment for ligament injuries in the knee and ankle which he had sustained during a car crash on December 30, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

The BCCI decided to shift Pant to Mumbai by air ambulance since he is not in a position to fly by a commercial airline.

"Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance," Shah said in the release.

As reported earlier by PTI, Pant will be treated by noted sports orthopaedic surgeon Dinshaw Pardiwala.

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital," Shah said.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," he added.

Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider.

Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, have a severely bruised back along with injuries on his knee and ankle.

While most injuries are superficial, the worrying factor will be the ankle and knee.

Being a centrally-contracted cricketer, his treatment is the board's prerogative.

The MRIs of his injured knee and ankle couldn't be performed as there was extensive swelling and hence the degree of tear is yet to be ascertained.

However, it is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by the BCCI's panel of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA, led by Dr Nitin Patel.

Pant will now be missing the Test series against Australia and also the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rishabh Pant

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 16:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU