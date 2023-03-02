Indonesian fishing ship capsizes in Indian Ocean, leaving 1 dead, 9 missing

JUST IN
Topics
Indian Ocean | Indonesia | fishing

IANS  |  Jakarta 

One person was killed and nine others went missing after an Indonesian fishing ship capsized in the Indian Ocean, and a search and rescue operation is underway, an official said on Thursday.

Head of the Search and Rescue Office of Bali Province Gede Darmada said that the ship, KM Linggar Petak 89, was hit by huge waves when it was in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday.

"The ship capsized, and it was seen by another ship passing through the territory, the incident was reported to the local rescuers," Darmada told Xinhua news agency.

"We immediately conducted a search and rescue operation for the victims of the sunken ship after receiving the information," he said.

Four people were rescued safely, and one died, but nine others remained missing, Darmada said.

The search and rescue operation by the personnel of the Bali office involved two ships. Poor weather conditions had hampered the mission, according to him.

"The waves are huge, and visibility is short amid strong winds. These all hamper this operation," said Darmada.

--IANS

ksk/

 

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 16:07 IST

