2 dead, 3 missing after boat in New Zealand hits whale and capsizes

-
ALSO READ
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Assam: Boat carrying flood-affected people capsizes; three children missing
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
Boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas, killing 17; 25 rescued
3 coaches of Puducherry Express derail in Mumbai's Matunga
-
Two people are reportedly dead and three more missing after a boat in New Zealand collided with a whale and capsized.
News organisation Stuff reported that 11 people were aboard the boat and six were rescued Saturday morning near the South Island town of Kaikoura.
Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle told Stuff there was a sick feeling among those waiting for more news.
Police said in a statement they were responding to an incident in which a boat had reportedly capsized and they had closed off a boat ramp from public use, but they did not immediately provide further details.
Vanessa Chapman told Stuff she and a group of friends had watched the rescue efforts unfold from Goose Bay, near Kaikoura. She said that when she arrived at a lookout spot, she could see a person sitting atop an overturned boat waving their arms.
She said two rescue helicopters and a third local helicopter were circling before two divers jumped out. She told Stuff that the person atop the boat was rescued and a second person appeared to have been pulled from the water.
Kaikoura is a popular whale-watching destination. The seafloor drops away precipitously from the coast, making for deep waters close to the shore. A number of businesses offer boat trips or helicopter rides so tourists can see whales, dolphins and other sea creatures up close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU