Indore records highest single-day spike of 408 new Covid-19 cases

Indore on Friday witnessed the highest single-day spike with 408 new COVID-19 cases detected, according to the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has crossed the 19,000-mark.
"There are 19,125 confirmed cases of the virus and the death toll stands at 492," the bulletin said.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has 21,631 active cases, 74,398 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,877 fatalities.
