JUST IN
J-K govt to regularise colonies occupied by PoJK refugees: Lt Guv Sinha
Maharashtra is restless for political change: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
Over 5,500 dog bite cases a day in 2022, though lower than pre-Covid count
Duhai Depot of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor opens: Official
Robots to replace human scavengers to clean clogged sewers in Prayagraj
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be complete by December end: Nitin Gadkari
No irregularities found in engagement of guest teachers : AAP minister
IIM Calcutta concludes campus placements with 573 offers for entire batch
K'taka CM questions Shivakumar after ISKP claims hand in Mangaluru blast
ED seizes Rs 1.21 cr cash, jewellery after raids in investment fraud case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Will ensure MVA fights Maha assembly, Lok Sabha polls together: Pawar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indore sees 47 cases of measles in 1 month, 83% patients unvaccinated

The health department is conducting a survey and vaccination drives in the measles affected areas of the district, he said

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Indore | measles

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Measles, vaccine, vaccination
Measles vaccination

At least 47 cases of measles have been detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the last one month and 83 per cent of the infected persons had not been vaccinated, an official said on Monday.

The administration has received reports of 47 cases of measles in one month, and the affected persons range from a six-month-old baby to a 19-year-old man, district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta told PTI.

Of the infected people, only eight had taken the first dose of measles vaccine, while the remaining 39 were unvaccinated, he said.

The health department is conducting a survey and vaccination drives in the measles affected areas of the district, he said.

"There are still misconceptions about the measles vaccine among the public. We are also roping in politicians and religious leaders to create awareness among people about getting children vaccinated against the disease," the official said.

An 11-year-old boy, who contracted measles while undergoing treatment for brain fever in Indore city, died on February 14 and this was the first casualty of a child because of the disease in the state this year, officials said.

The boy, who belonged to a middle-class family, was not vaccinated against the disease and doctors could not save his life as he had multiple health problems, they said.

The Centre government has set a target to make the country measles-free by the end of this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 17:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU