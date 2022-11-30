JUST IN
Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging remission to convicts
Adani Power extends timeline to Dec 31 for complete acquisition of DB Power
Maharashtra records 43 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality, 79 recoveries
Centre's housing initiatives will benefit middle class, slum dwellers: Puri
GM Mustard plants needs uprooting to avoid contamination: Campaigners to SC
Gyanvapi row: HC fixes Dec 5 for hearing on mosque committee's plea
Implement Rajasthan govt's welfare schemes nationwide: Gehlot to PM
People want to be heard and expect quick action from J-K admin: L-G Sinha
Festivals like Manipur's Sangai enrich heritage, boost economy: odi
Odisha govt approves 7 policies to attract investment and boost economy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Boost for Navi Mumbai metro project with financial closure for line 1
Business Standard

Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, no death; total tally at 323

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 15 new measles cases and zero fatalities, the civic body said

Topics
Mumbai | measles | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Measles (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Measles (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 15 new measles cases and zero fatalities, the civic body said.

It took the tally of cases recorded in Maharashtra's capital since the start of the year to 323.

The case tally in the state so far this year rose to 724. Fifteen patients have succumbed to the viral infection, which affects children the most, in Maharashtra this year. All 15 fatalities have been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- 11 in Mumbai, three in Bhiwandi and one in Vasai-Virar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans to start 'Outbreak Response Immunisation' from December 1, it said in a release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 21:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU