Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, no death; total tally at 323

on Wednesday recorded 15 new cases and zero fatalities, the civic body said.

It took the tally of cases recorded in Maharashtra's capital since the start of the year to 323.

The case tally in the state so far this year rose to 724. Fifteen patients have succumbed to the viral infection, which affects children the most, in Maharashtra this year. All 15 fatalities have been reported in the Metropolitan Region -- 11 in Mumbai, three in Bhiwandi and one in Vasai-Virar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans to start 'Outbreak Response Immunisation' from December 1, it said in a release.

