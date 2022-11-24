BMC appeals for vaccination amid hike in Measles cases in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
13 new measles cases, 1 death in Mumbai; fatality toll rises to 12
Efforts needed to get routine immunisation back to pre-Covid times: WHO
Mumbai's measles tally reaches 176; suspected deaths remain at 8
New polio cases in nations due to halt in immunisation during Covid: expert
Mumbai fights measles outbreak; lack of vaccination, poor sanitation blamed
-
After measles immunization dropped significantly and with millions of children missing vaccination, the cases of measles in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country are seeing a hike as the total number on Wednesday stood at 233.
In Mumbai, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as many as 12 deaths have been reported this year, with an 8-month-old succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, being the latest tragic news on this front.
The stats of 2020 showed 25 cases while 9 cases were reported in 2021.
Amid the hike in measles cases in the city, BMC also appealed to the general masses to get their children vaccinated.
"In view of the Measles outbreak in Mumbai all the citizens are appealed to vaccinate their children between 9 months to 5 years of age with Measles containing vaccine," read an official statement.
Earlier on November 23, three high-level multi-disciplinary three-member teams were deputed to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.
The teams will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate requisite operationalising control and containment measures against measles.
As per the press statement, the Central team to Ranchi comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH), New Delhi. While, the Central team to Ahmedabad will comprise experts from PHO, Mumbai, Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital (KSCH), New Delhi and the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare (RoHFW), Ahmedabad. Also, the Central team to Malappuram will consist of experts from RoHFW, Thiruvananthapuram, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi.
The teams will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in the three cities.
The teams will also coordinate with the States to ensure active case search in the area and with VRDLs for testing of the identified cases, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 12:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU