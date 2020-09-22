Industry says $6 to $18 per dose is reasonable price for Covid-19 vaccine

-
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A senior pharmaceutical industry official said on Tuesday that a price range between 5 and 15 euros ($6 to $18) per dose was reasonable for COVID-19 vaccines.
A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose "is a reasonable price for a vaccine," Sue Middleton, President of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.
Vaccines Europe represents big pharmaceutical companies.
($1 = 0.8522 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Louise Heavens)
