JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India trials for Russia's Covid vaccine may start in few weeks: Dr Reddy's
Business Standard

Industry says $6 to $18 per dose is reasonable price for Covid-19 vaccine

A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose "is a reasonable price for a vaccine," Sue Middleton, President of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | European Union

Reuters  |  BRUSSELS 

Coronavirus, vaccine, covid, drugs, tests, clinical trials

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A senior pharmaceutical industry official said on Tuesday that a price range between 5 and 15 euros ($6 to $18) per dose was reasonable for COVID-19 vaccines.

A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose "is a reasonable price for a vaccine," Sue Middleton, President of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.

Vaccines Europe represents big pharmaceutical companies.

 

($1 = 0.8522 euros)

 

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.