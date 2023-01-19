Inefficient teachers were always there: Abhijit Banerjee on teacher's scam

In the midst of the ongoing controversies over the multi-crore teachers' scam in Nobel Laureate economist said it is not a new phenomenon that inefficient have penetrated the education system.

His comments came within 24 hours after Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday questioned the silence Nobel laureates Amartya Sen and Banerjee, having their roots in West Bengal, on the issue of the scam.

"Inefficient are everywhere and are always there. So, it is nothing new in that sense. Many of them taught me during my school education days. Those used to slap the students on being questioned. Inefficient teachers are everywhere in the entire country. I hail from a family of academic background, where starting from my great-grandfather to me are all teachers. There had been deficiencies in the teaching profession. So, it is strange to perceive that this is a new phenomenon," Banerjee told reporters.

However, the Nobel Laureate refused to make any direct comments on the ongoing central agency probe on scam.

"Since the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the matter, I am unable to make any observation in the matter. I do not find any reason for me to comment on the matter. I personally do not debate on such a matter. I feel that passing any observation in the matter will be an irresponsible act on my part," Banerjee said.

On Tuesday, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that the two Nobel Laureates make statements and give observations on many issues.

"My inquisitiveness is what is their observation on the teachers' scam. This was a scam of such a huge magnitude. What do the Nobel laureates have to say?" he queried.

Speaking to the newspersons, Banerjee also refused to make any comments on the recent observations by Amartya Sen that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's qualities to achieve the chair of the Prime Minister are unquestionable.

"I do find any reason to get into such a discussion," he added.

