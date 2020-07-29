Infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri foiled, militant killed

A militant was killed on Tuesday as the foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Defence sources said a group of three to four militants tried to sneak into the Indian side of across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kalal sector of Nowshera in Rajouri.

"The group of infiltrating terrorists was challenged by the alert troops of the army. There was an explosion at the spot where the intruders tried to sneak into the Indian side.

"One was killed while others were forced to withdraw back to the Pakistani side. Two of the withdrawing terrorists were injured in this operation," a source said.

