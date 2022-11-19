Infiltration bid on LoC in J&K's Rajouri foiled, one terrorist killed

JUST IN
Massive searches carried out in J&K over militant threat to journalists
Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | line of control | Terrorism

IANS  |  Jammu 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday in which one terrorist was killed, defence sources said.

The sources said that terrorists attempted to infiltrate into the Indian side in Kalal area of Nowshera sector.

"Alert troops of the army foiled the infiltration bid. One terrorist has been killed in this operation which is still going on," they added.

--IANS

sq/ksk/

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 13:45 IST

