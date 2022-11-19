Infiltration bid on LoC in J&K's Rajouri foiled, one terrorist killed

-
-
The army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday in which one terrorist was killed, defence sources said.
The sources said that terrorists attempted to infiltrate into the Indian side in Kalal area of Nowshera sector.
"Alert troops of the army foiled the infiltration bid. One terrorist has been killed in this operation which is still going on," they added.
First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 13:45 IST
