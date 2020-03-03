'Inspiring women' to take over PM Modi's social media accounts on Sunday

This International Women’s Day, Prime Minister will give control of his accounts to women, said the PM on Tuesday, a day after he hinted at giving up accounts, raising a storm on the internet.

“This Women's Day, I will give away my accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” Modi posted on his different social media accounts on Tuesday.

While there was no confirmation on who these women could be, among the suggestions that came from his followers were Asha Devi, the mother of the Nirbhaya gang rape victim; Sudha Murthy, the wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and women from small towns and cities who have shown exemplary courage in dealing with everyday situations.

Sportswomen, including shuttler Saina Nehwal, who in January joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and boxer MC Mary Kom, conferred with the Padma Vibhushan this year, were some other suggestions.

On Monday night, the PM said he was “thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube” this Sunday, setting the internet abuzz. The PM’s Twitter following rose by about 10,000 to 53.4 million on Tuesday, and the likes on his Facebook page increased by over 20,000 in a day.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government said several of its ministries have launched a campaign in the run-up to women’s day, which falls on Sunday.

These ministries are women and child development, information and broadcasting, health and family welfare, human resource development, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, rural development, housing and urban affairs, finance, defence and home.

The campaign will observe seven themes which include education, health and nutrition, empowerment of women, skills and entrepreneurship and participation in sports, special circumstances, rural and urban women and agriculture.

Several special shows and women-centric movies will be telecast on Doordarshan from March 1-7. Ministry-specific initiatives will also take place in different parts of the country through the week.

The Press Information Bureau will organise roundtables on the themes in different universities, colleges and institutes across the country.