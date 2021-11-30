Institutional quarantine likely in Mumbai for passengers from high-risk nations

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
India overtakes US in total Covid-19 vaccine doses given, says govt
Coronavirus LIVE: India's vaccination coverage crosses milestone of 490 mn
-
Passengers arriving from the twelve “at risk” countries may have to undergo seven days institutional quarantine in Mumbai. The central government health guidelines which come into effect from Tuesday midnight require passengers from such countries to take an on-arrival Coronavirus (Covid-19) test. But there is no institutional quarantine requirement for passengers testing negative under the central guidelines.
Maharashtra, however, may once again introduce institutional quarantine for all arrivals. The issue was discussed at a review meeting called by BMC commissioner I S Chahal on Saturday and it was decided that passengers arriving from countries at risk shall be subject to a compulsory quarantine for seven days. Business Standard has seen the minutes of the meeting.
However, till Tuesday noon no order was issued by the BMC or the state government on quarantine even as airline and airport officials made anxious calls for a clarity on regulations.
“Institutional quarantine being contemplated,” a senior government official said. A senior civic official said there was a discussion on the issue of quarantine and directed the query to the municipal health department. Health officials did not immediately respond to a query on the topic.
Saturday’s meeting to review the preparedness of the city was attended by officials of municipal health department, doctors, members of Covid-19 task force and representatives from airport among others.
Various issues were discussed in the meeting such as surveillance of passengers, cost of RT-PCR test, testing capacity at airport, quarantine, ward war rooms, track and trace of passengers and genome sequencing of samples testing positive for Covid-19.
Officials discussed enlisting of hotels for institutional quarantine in various categories. Covid-19 testing guidelines for passengers too were discussed. It was also decided that Richardson & Cruddas jumbo centre in Mulund in East Mumbai shall be operationalized for those who do not opt for paid quarantine.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU