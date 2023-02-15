JUST IN
Intensive operation to clean Yamuna floodplains to be launched on Thursday

The Lt Governor heads a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in January to oversee implementation of its orders with regard to cleaning of the Yamuna

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An intensive operation to clean the Yamuna floodplains, involving territorial army personnel, will be launched by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

A 94-member company of the territorial army will be drafted to ensure ground level enforcement and monitoring of all untrapped drains and sub-drains that pollute the river, it said.

The Lt Governor heads a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in January to oversee implementation of its orders with regard to cleaning of the Yamuna.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 18:08 IST

