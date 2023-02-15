Intensive operation to clean Yamuna floodplains to be launched on Thursday

-
-
An intensive operation to clean the Yamuna floodplains, involving territorial army personnel, will be launched by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.
A 94-member company of the territorial army will be drafted to ensure ground level enforcement and monitoring of all untrapped drains and sub-drains that pollute the river, it said.
The Lt Governor heads a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in January to oversee implementation of its orders with regard to cleaning of the Yamuna.
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 18:08 IST
