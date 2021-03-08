International Women's Day: Women in UP get priority for Covid-19 jab

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: UP first state to vaccinate over 2 million people, says Govt
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Andhra Pradesh begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
National capital's Covid-19 vaccination drive starts with a bang
-
To mark the International Women's Day on Monday, the state health department of the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to prioritise women for its vaccination drive against Covid-19, even reserving some facilities for them.
Women over 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities would be given first preference while administering Covid-19 vaccine.
Those who have not registered for the drive, too, would be allowed to get the shots at any government centre.
In Agra, the drive would be a women-only affair at three facilities -- district hospital, Lady Lyall hospital and Etmadpur community health centre.
Men would be given the vaccination at other centres.
Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr. R.C. Pandey said, "On Women's Day, we have made arrangements to give priority to women for vaccination. At three centres, only women staffers will be administering the vaccine and that too only to women. Men will not be allowed at those facilities."
At other centres in various districts, medical officials have directed the concerned officials to give priority to women for Covid vaccination.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU