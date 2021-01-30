Internet suspended in Delhi's border areas after Singhu clash

-
The government has suspended Internet connectivity for two days in Singhu and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) border, and Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border for two days at the request of Delhi Police, officials said on Saturday.
The development has come in the backdrop of two recent incidents of violence within a week -- mayhem during the January 26 farmers' tractor rally, and the clash between protesting famers and local residents at Singhu border on Friday.
The police had to resort to a mild cane-charge and fired teargas shells following the clash on Friday over the locals' demand to clear the roads which have been closed for the last two months as the farmers are camping there to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.
The farmers and the locals also pelted stones at each other.
According to the government orders, in exercise of powers conferred under sub rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017), and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of Internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri and their adjoining areas in the National Capital Territory from 11 p.m. on January 29 to 11 p.m. on January 31.
The police also arrested 44 people in connection with the violence on Friday afternoon at the Singhu border. Several policemen including Alipur SHO Pradeep Kumar were injured in the clashes.
On January 26, after the violent clashes in several parts of Delhi, the Internet services were temporarily suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure.
The Delhi Police has registered 25 cases in connection with the Republic Day violence.
