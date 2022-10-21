JUST IN
Business Standard

Interpol's role very important in defeating terrorism: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said terrorism is the biggest violator of human rights as he urged Interpol and its member countries to join hands for cross-border cooperation so that cross-border terrorism can be defeated

Topics
Amit Shah | Interpol | Terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah, Home Minister Amit Shah
Photo: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said terrorism is the biggest violator of human rights as he urged Interpol and its member countries to join hands for cross-border cooperation so that cross-border terrorism can be defeated.

Addressing the 90th Interpol General Assembly on its concluding day here, Shah said criminal syndicates are working in a nexus and hence, global police and intelligence agencies should work together.

"Terrorism is the biggest violator of human rights.... The narrative of good terrorism and bad terrorism, small terrorism and big terrorism cannot go together," he said, addressing the delegates from 164 countries.

The Interpol general assembly is being organised in New Delhi to coincide with the 75th anniversary year of India's independence.

Shah said the current crime incidents are "borderless" and all the Interpol member countries will have to rise to meet this challenge and the global police organisation's role in tackling these issues is "very important."

Cross-border cooperation is of utmost importance in checking cross-border terrorism, the home minister added.

Narratives of good terrorism and bad terrorism, small terrorism and big terrorism cannot go together, he said.

Talking about online radicalisation, Shah said this cannot be termed a political problem as in that case, the battle against it will be half-hearted.

He said the Narendra Modi government is trying its best to make police forces capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges.

Shah said India is preparing a national database on terrorism and narcotics so that police agencies can use information effectively.

He also said citizens' security is the first priority of any police force.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:56 IST

