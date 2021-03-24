INX Media case: Delhi court issues summons to Chidambaram, son Karti

-
ALSO READ
SC notice to IT Dept on appeal by Karti Chidambaram in tax evasion case
INX Media case: Delhi court allows CBI to probe documents from Switzerland
HC quashes income tax proceedings against Karti Chidambaram, his wife
Aircel-Maxis case against Chidambarams 'lingering on unnecessarily': Court
Jumbo panels in Tamil Nadu Cong serve no purpose: Karti Chidambaram
-
A Delhi court Wednesday issued summons to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the INX Media money-laundering case on taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against them.
Special Judge M K Nagpal issued summons against the senior Congress leader, his son and others directing them to appear before court on April 7.
Besides the Chidambarams, the charge sheet names Karti's chartered accountant S S Bhaskararaman among others.
Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019.
On October 16, 2019, the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case.
Six days later, on October 22, the apex court granted bail to Chidambaram in the case lodged by the CBI.
In the ED case, he got bail on December 4, 2019.
The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.
Subsequently, the ED had lodged the money-laundering case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU