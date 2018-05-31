JUST IN
INX Media case: Former FM P Chidambaram not to appear before CBI today

However, the officials did not give any immediate reason but confirmed that he will not be coming today for questioning

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
Former finance minister P Chidambaram | Photo: PTI

Former Union minister P Chidambaram will not be appearing before the CBI on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the INX Media corruption case, officials said.

However, the officials did not give any immediate reason but confirmed that he will not be coming today for questioning.

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion in 2007 when Chidambaram was finance minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the matter for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 1 million in the case.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till July 3 in the case.

The High Court has asked him to join questioning in the INX Media case as and when called by the CBI.

The other accused in the case include then INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News Director Peter Mukerjea.
