Iran's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 50,000, caseload at 1,028,986

-
ALSO READ
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
With no action by Washington, states race to offer coronavirus aid
Colombia reaches 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases
'Indian exceptionalism' may not explain low mortality rate from coronavirus
Israel reports 874 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 302,770
-
The COVID-19 epidemic has claimed 50,016 lives in Iran, with the total cases to 1,028,986 in the country, according to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.
The ministry's spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said at daily briefing on Saturday that 12,151 new COVID-19 infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours with 321 new fatalities. Of the newly infected, 1,562 had to be hospitalized, Xinhua news agency reported.
As of Saturday, 719,708 COVID-19 patients have recovered or been released from Iranian hospitals, but 5,817 others are currently in critical condition, she added.
Iran's President Hasan Rouhani reported on the same day a significant decrease in COVID-19 infection levels across the country, after restrictions announced two weeks ago.
"Compared to the 160 red zones we had two weeks ago, we have now reduced them to 64 red zones with the efforts and observance from the people," Rouhani said in an online meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus.
However, he warned that seven counties are in the state of ultrared where the infection rate is rising, according to reports.
The president also noted the decrease in the daily death toll in the country, from nearly 500 lives lost every day at the end of November to around 350 in the last few days.
"Very good work has been done during this period of restrictions, which have had positive effects, and all of this has been obtained thanks to the cooperation of the people," he said.
Rouhani stressed that wherever the situation turn back to red alert conditions, restrictions will be reinforced.
Iran imposed restrictions on November 21 as part of the government's measures to contain a new surge of the coronavirus epidemic and the restrictions were extended on Friday for two more weeks in the red high-risk areas.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU