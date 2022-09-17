IRCTC scam: CBI moves court for cancellation of bail granted to Tejashwi

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar: Tejashwi youngest, Bijendra Yadav oldest minister in Nitish govt
Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, BJP over Bihar's law and order situation
Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav says unemployment and poverty govt's priority
NSE scam: Court defers order on bail plea of Chitra Ramkrishna, Subramanian
-
The CBI on Saturday moved a court here seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply by September 28.
The court had in October 2018 granted bail to the minister after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 17:39 IST