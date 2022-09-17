IRCTC scam: CBI moves court for cancellation of bail granted to Tejashwi

JUST IN
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply by September 28.

IRCTC scam | CBI | Tejashwi Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI on Saturday moved a court here seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply by September 28.

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to the minister after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 17:39 IST

