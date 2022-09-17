V-P Dhankhar calls upon former PM Manmohan Singh at his residence today

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on former prime minister Dr at Singh's residence here on Saturday.

Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar to his residence.

The vice president shared a video in which he could be seen interacting with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.



Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on former Prime Minister of India, Dr Ji and Smt Gursharan Kaur Ji at their residence in today. pic.twitter.com/tVHLWcG5Eo — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 17, 2022

"Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on former Prime Minister of India, Dr Ji and Smt Gursharan Kaur Ji at their residence in today," Dhankhar said in a tweet.

