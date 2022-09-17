JUST IN
NGT slaps UP govt Rs 120 cr fine for river pollution, waste mismanagement
No efforts made for decades to reintroduce cheetahs in India: PM Modi
Communal tension grips Lakhimpur as molestation victim succumbs to injuries
Agniveers recruitment rally begins at Nagpur, 60,000 candidates register
BJP workers offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath on PM Modi's birthday
SC Registrar declines to register over 13,000 matters with uncured defects
CISF to organise 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022 from September 19
PM Narendra Modi to launch National Logistics Policy today at Vigyan Bhawan
3 wild animals rescued in Mizoram, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar
Back in India after 7 decades; plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
NGT slaps UP govt Rs 120 cr fine for river pollution, waste mismanagement
Breast milk bank success, to be replicated in 2 more Kerala hospitals
Business Standard

V-P Dhankhar calls upon former PM Manmohan Singh at his residence today

The vice president shared a video in which he could be seen interacting with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.

Topics
Manmohan Singh | New Delhi | Jagdeep Dhankar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar
Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh at Singh's residence here on Saturday.

Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar to his residence.

The vice president shared a video in which he could be seen interacting with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.
 

 

"Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji and Smt Gursharan Kaur Ji at their residence in New Delhi today," Dhankhar said in a tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Manmohan Singh

First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 16:38 IST

`
.