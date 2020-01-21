IRCTC warns users against 'fake' IRCTC tourism website: All you must know

The Indian Railway’s ticketing portal has filed a complaint against a fake website selling tourism packages in its name and even has a copycat digital assistant.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has warned the website (www.irctctour.com) is duping people with fraudulent transactions.



"The tourism portal is the website of where the various tour packages and services of are displayed," says the fake website, which copies the design and features of the genuine portal.



sent an email to its registered users and even had put up a message on its portal about the fake website.

The tourism portal is the website of IRCTC where the various tour packages and services of IRCTC, says the fake website

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian Railways to provide online railway tickets, catering services to railways and packaged drinking water at railway stations and in trains. It is the world's second-busiest and highest of 1.5 million to 1.6 million tickets every day. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism offers tour facilities to over 1.05 million persons annually. The various tourism business segments of IRCTC include luxury train tours, Bharat darshan special tourist trains, rail tour packages, international and domestic air packages, land tour packages, hotel booking, etc. Its official portal is irctctourism.com.

Earlier, IRCTC warned its customers not to disclose any confidential information related to their account number, ATM card, PIN, TPIN, UPI details over phone or through e-mails. It notified users that attempts were being made to fraudulently withdraw money from their accounts. IRCTC also said that it never makes phone calls, sends e-mails/SMS asking customers to give their personal or security information for refunds, TDR or in any other case.