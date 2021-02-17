Israel says 4 million citizens vaccinated against Covid-19: PM office

-
Israeli officials announced that some 4 million people have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein made the announcement at a vaccination facility in Jerusalem, according to a statement issued by the PM's office on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Netanyahu urged those over 50 years old to receive the vaccine, saying about 570,000 people in this age group have not yet received the jab.
In an effort to increase the number of vaccinated people, the government plans to impose a "Green Passport" plan to give incentives to vaccinated people.
"Whoever has been vaccinated will be able to enjoy theatres, cinemas, sports events, flights abroad, restaurants and more," the prime minister said.
Israel launched a large-scale Covid-19 vaccination rollout using the Pfizer vaccine on December 20, 2020.
