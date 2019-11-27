JUST IN
Isro aiming for 13 space missions before March 2020, says Chairman K Sivan

The Indian space agency will soon be launching radar imaging satellites RISAT-2BR1, RISAT-2BR2

IANS  |  Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) 

Isro chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan
File photo of Isro chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan

The Indian space agency has a busy launch schedule this fiscal with about 13 missions on its menu, said a top official.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has planned 13 missions during this fiscal -- six launch vehicle missions and seven satellite missions before March 2020, said its Chairman K. Sivan post the successful launch of Cartosat-3 and 13 nano satellites from the US.

According to P. Kunhikrishnan, Director, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO said four more satellites are under development simultaneously.

The Indian space agency will soon be launching radar imaging satellites RISAT-2BR1, RISAT-2BR2.

The space agency had earlier said it would send up its new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) with a carrying capacity of 500 kg.
First Published: Wed, November 27 2019. 16:08 IST

