ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 data as it completes 2 years in lunar orbit

The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday inaugurated a Lunar Science Workshop 2021, to commemorate the completion of two years of operation of spacecraft around the lunar orbit.

data product and science documents were released by Sivan, also Secretary in the Department of Space (DoS), along with data from orbiter payloads, Bengaluru-headquartered said in a statement.

The eight payloads onboard Chandrayaan-2 are conducting scientific observations of the Moon by remote sensing and in-situ techniques, it said.

"The science data are being made available for analysis by academia and institutes, for a greater participation to bring out more science from Chandrayaan-2 mission," said.

The two-day workshop, organised by ISRO, is being live-streamed on the space agency's website and Facebook page, for effectively reaching the students, academia and institutes, and to engage the scientific community to analyse Chandrayaan-2 data.

The science results from the eight payloads are being presented by the scientists in the workshop being held virtually.

In addition, there will be lectures on the Chandrayaan-2 mission, tracking, operations, and data archival aspects.

Along with the scientists from ISRO/DoS, there will also be lectures on lunar science to be delivered by scientists from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, it was stated.

