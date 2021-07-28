Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Covid impact: Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed to 2022, says Isro chief
Talking to the moon: European Space Agency pitches lunar satellites plan
Super blood moon: Buildup to cosmic event eclipses the finale
NASA, Elon Musk's SpaceX launch four astronauts to space station
First uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan programme not possible in Dec: ISRO
-
Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon is likely to be launched during the third quarter of 2022 assuming normal workflow henceforth, Union Minister of State in the Department of Space Dr Jitendra Singh informed on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, he said, the realisation of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress.
"The realization of Chandrayaan-3 involves various processes including finalization of configuration, subsystems realization, integration, spacecraft level detailed testing, and a number of special tests to evaluate the system performance on earth," the minister said.
He stated that the realisation progress was hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"However, all works that were possible in work from home mode were taken up even during lockdown periods. Chandrayaan-3 realization resumed after commencement of unlock period and is in matured stage of realization," read the reply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU