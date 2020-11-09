It would be good if India learns something from Trump's defeat: Shiv Sena

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena defends Maharashtra govt's over IPS transfers, slams BJP
Former Navy man assault case: Six Shiv Sena workers arrested again
Shiv Sena hits out at BJP over demand to reopen temples amid pandemic
Ex-Navy man assaulted by Shiv Sena workers to associate with BJP-RSS now
Shiv Sena invokes Donald Trump to taunt BJP over Arnab Goswami's arrest
-
It would be good if India learns something from US President Donald Trump's defeat, said Shiv Sena on Monday while comparing the US Presidential election scenario with Bihar Assembly polls.
Shiv Sena, through party mouthpiece Saamana, said, "President Trump never deserved the position of head of the state. The American public rectified the mistake made about the same Trump in just four years. He could not fulfil even a single promise. If we can learn anything from Trump's defeat, it would be good."
The unemployment epidemic in America is more than that of COVID-19. However, instead of finding a solution, Trump kept giving importance to the mockery of absurdities, vagrants and political chanting, the party stated.
"The power has already changed in America. The incumbency in Bihar is at the bottom. In the Bihar assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance led by Nitish Kumar is clearly losing. There is no alternative in the country and the state except us -- people have to do the work of removing the leaders from this illusion," Shiv Sena added.
It further stated that Trump has not accepted the defeat. He has made "ridiculous" allegations of a scam in voting.
"It should not be forgotten how warmly Trump was welcomed in our country. It is not our culture to stand with the wrong man but it is still being done. Biden will become the head of the US," said Shiv Sena.
"Kamala Harris of Indian origin has been elected to the post of Vice President of America. Trump condemned her achievement, he did not respect a woman and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were the people who supported such a person," Shiv Sena added.
No matter how India organised 'Namaste Trump', the sensible people of America have corrected their mistake by saying 'Bye-Bye' to Trump and rectified their mistake, Shiv Sena stated.
"Similarly, leaders including Prime Minister Modi, Nitish Kumar etc. could not stand in front of the young Tejashwi Yadav," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU