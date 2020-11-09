- Latest news LIVE update: Bombay HC order on Arnab Goswami's bail plea today
- Army officer among 4 security personnel killed in J&K's Machil sector
- 4 years on, PM Narendra Modi says demonetisation demolished corruption
- Demonetisation 'destroyed' economy, helped few crony capitalists: Rahul
- Of power and prestige: What makes recently-held by-elections important
- India, China likely to hold another round of military talks this week
- Crime rate down in Bihar courtesy the liquor ban, but so is state's revenue
- Upward trajectory for India-US ties set to continue under Biden: Experts
- Suspension of trains: Punjab CM seeks Union home minister's intervention
- Consulting, sales offers lead at close of IIM Kozhikode summer placements
Latest news LIVE update: Bombay HC order on Arnab Goswami's bail plea today
Arnab Goswami and the other accused - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - had challenged their "illegal arrest" and sought to be released on interim bail. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Arnab Goswami
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Arnab Goswami
The Bombay High Court will today pronounce its order on the interim bail application filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others in connection with the 2018 case for abetment of suicide by an interior designer. On Saturday, a division Bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, after a day-long hearing of the pleas, reserved its order without granting any immediate relief. Goswami and the other accused - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - had challenged their "illegal arrest" and sought to be released on interim bail.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear today a petition filed by four Bollywood associations and 34 producers to seek a restraint on Republic TV and Times Now channels from making or publishing what they dubbed as "irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory" remarks against Hindi film industry and its members.
The 15th finance commission is slated to submit its report for 2021-22 to 2025-26 to President Ram Nath Kovind today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi, including those related to agriculture, tourism and infrastructure.
Gland Pharma, which announced its initial public offering (IPO) of about Rs 6,500 crore, set a price band of Rs 1,490-1,500 per share (face value of Rs one) and the issue will be open today.
Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More