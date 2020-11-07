Shiv Sena invokes Donald Trump to taunt BJP over Arnab Goswami's arrest

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena hits out at BJP over demand to reopen temples amid pandemic
Sanjay Raut says BMC responsible for demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office
Coalition government in Maharashtra firmly in saddle, says Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena supports govt on no Question Hour during monsoon session
Shiv Sena defends Maharashtra govt's over IPS transfers, slams BJP
-
Taking a swipe at the BJP, the
ruling Shiv Sena on Saturday likened the hue and cry over the arrest of television journalist Arnab Goswami with the reaction of Donald Trump to the outcome of the US Presidential elections.
An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the reaction of Trump who is on the verge of defeat amounted to belittling the post he was holding.
"Just like Trump's actions that included spreading fake news and demanding that counting of votes be stopped and moving the court are against the law and prestige of America, BJP leaders in Maharashtra are protesting against the arrest of a suspected accused in an abetment to suicide case," the Sena said without naming Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV.
The BJP had alleged that the arrest of Goswami by Raigad police on Wednesday in the 2018 case was politically motivated and amounted to muzzling the freedom of press.
"When prime minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, BJP leaders, including (incumbent Union home minister) Amit Shah, were tried in several cases of (2002) Gujarat riots. They were acquitted as per law, but the BJP did not say then that the actions (cases) were politically motivated or part of vendetta," the editorial said.
The Sena further alleged that the BJP was maligning the image of the family members of Anvay Naik, the interior designer who had committed suicide in 2018 allegedly over non-payment of dues by Republic TV.
Referring to posters showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhhav Thackeray with Indira Gandhi, who had imposed Emergency in 1975, the Sena said the comparison with the late prime minister was a matter of pride.
"The BJP has gone out of its mind by putting up posters of Uddhav Thackeray and Indira Gandhi reminding people of Emergency, in Delhi. This is not only childishness but also ignorance. Comparison with Indira Gandhi is a matter of pride. The iron lady had avenged partition of our country by breaking Pakistan in 1971," the editorial said.
The Congress is one of the constituents of the Sena- led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, apart from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
The Sena also took a swipe at the BJP for announcing wearing of black badges by its leaders until Goswami is released.
"Thankfully, they haven't resorted to jail bharo and fasting as part of protests," the editorial said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU