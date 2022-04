ITBP personnel perform yoga at 15,000 feet in snow-capped Himalayas

Several Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed yoga at a height of 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand's snow-capped Himalaya region ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

Sharing a video on its Twitter handle, the said that the "Himveers" performed yoga sessions under the aegis of forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2022.

On Thursday, the shared images of "Himveers of 56th Battalion" performing yoga at the Bheemli Sea Beach in Visakhapatnam, while a day ago, it posted picture of a similar session conducted at 15,000 feet in Ladakh

Also on Wednesday, another such session was conducted by the 6th Battalion in Bihar's Chhapra district.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is marked annually on June 21 following its inception in the UN General Assembly in 2014.

The idea of the Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech at the General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

